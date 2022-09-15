EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

