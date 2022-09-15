The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $302.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.03 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

