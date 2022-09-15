Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

