Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PNC opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

