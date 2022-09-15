Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

