Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 807.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,281,000 after buying an additional 490,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,402,000 after buying an additional 431,394 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.1 %

JNJ opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

