Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,579 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Down 5.2 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

