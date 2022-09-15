Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 14,613 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $308,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $377.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.