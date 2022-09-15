Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

