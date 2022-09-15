Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 7,453 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

