Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

