Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Reduced by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

MDT opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

