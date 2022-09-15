Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

ORCL stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

