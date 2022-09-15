Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 4,951 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

