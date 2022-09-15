EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

NYSE BA opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

