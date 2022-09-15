W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:WRB opened at $67.30 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.
Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley
In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.