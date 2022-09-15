W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.30 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.