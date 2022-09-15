Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $436.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

