Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.