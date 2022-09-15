Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

