Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,868 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.