Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.