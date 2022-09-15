Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $422,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,954,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,975,000 after buying an additional 88,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.