Capital World Investors Has $1.04 Billion Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.61% of Texas Instruments worth $1,039,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

