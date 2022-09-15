Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

