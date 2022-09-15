Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Cut to “Hold” at Citigroup

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

VWE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 8.83.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.30 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 3.05 and a 52 week high of 12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

