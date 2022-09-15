Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

