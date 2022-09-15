Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $82.12 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.