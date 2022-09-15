Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
NYSE EMN opened at $82.12 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
