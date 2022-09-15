Bickling Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

