Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of LICY opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

