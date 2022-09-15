Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,758,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,222,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

