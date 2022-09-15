Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 313,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 87,765 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FT opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

