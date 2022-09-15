TheStreet Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to C+

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 268,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,570 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 145.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.