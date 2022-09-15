InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

InnovAge Trading Up 22.0 %

INNV opened at $4.94 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.47 million, a PE ratio of -123.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,220,000. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $3,709,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

