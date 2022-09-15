Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Trading Up 5.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

