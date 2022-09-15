NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.70.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,845,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.