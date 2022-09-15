Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 475 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 807.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,281,000 after buying an additional 490,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,402,000 after buying an additional 431,394 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

JNJ opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

