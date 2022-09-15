Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Shares of DG opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.