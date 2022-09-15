Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 788 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $1,981,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $3,765,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 46,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

