Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Coda Octopus Group worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

