Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.82%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

CODA stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 target price on Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

About Coda Octopus Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Coda Octopus Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

