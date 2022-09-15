Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $325.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

