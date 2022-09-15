LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. State Street Corp grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

