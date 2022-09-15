Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TNP opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $325.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -4.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.