Loren A. Unterseher Sells 29,794 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 29,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $333,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,230,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,537,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

