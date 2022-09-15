BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRP Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 58.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.