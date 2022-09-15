Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 1,213 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.25 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.