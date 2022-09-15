EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Insperity by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Insperity by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

Insperity Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.39. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

