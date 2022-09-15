Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

