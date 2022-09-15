Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $436.84 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

