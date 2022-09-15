Atlantic Securities Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Neutral

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

EA opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $127.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

